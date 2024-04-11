Financial Counselors Inc. Has $10.61 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 30.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $346.60. The stock had a trading volume of 68,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,181. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.75.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.