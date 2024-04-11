Financial Counselors Inc. Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $319.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,979. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.