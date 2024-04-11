Financial Counselors Inc. Has $9.72 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 30.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,510,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,455,000 after acquiring an additional 167,920 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.88. 139,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,302. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

