Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $1,091,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,752. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.50 and its 200-day moving average is $214.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

