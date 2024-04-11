Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 5,517 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Commerce Bancshares worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 417,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 23.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,392 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $70,463.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,321 shares of company stock valued at $752,387. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.41. 13,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,039. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

