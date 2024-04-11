Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $119.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,345. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.08. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

View Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.