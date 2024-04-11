Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $348.55. The company had a trading volume of 347,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $436.77 and a 200-day moving average of $440.68.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 price objective (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.39.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

