Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,134 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Curtiss-Wright worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 80.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CW stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $157.72 and a 52-week high of $261.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

