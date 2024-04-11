Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $174.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

