First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

First Busey has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Busey has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Shares of BUSE opened at $22.36 on Thursday. First Busey has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other First Busey news, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,274. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Busey news, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,274. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $53,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,211.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,917 shares of company stock valued at $117,215 and sold 6,900 shares valued at $159,091. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in First Busey by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Busey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

