First Busey Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

First Busey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Busey has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Busey has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.85.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $53,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,211.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,503.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $53,337.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,211.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,917 shares of company stock worth $117,215 and sold 6,900 shares worth $159,091. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Busey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

