First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is G&S Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 1.8% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 161,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,713. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.