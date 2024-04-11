First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 266.5% from the March 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.74 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
