First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 266.5% from the March 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.74 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.