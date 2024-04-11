First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

