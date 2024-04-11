First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Up 147.8% in March

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 147.8% from the March 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 534.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

FTQI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 107,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,013. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $262.27 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

