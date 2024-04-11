FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 223,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 221,631 shares.The stock last traded at $23.50 and had previously closed at $23.49.
FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46.
FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund
FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.