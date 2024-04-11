FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 223,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 221,631 shares.The stock last traded at $23.50 and had previously closed at $23.49.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDTT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,025,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 26,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 809.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $306,000.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.