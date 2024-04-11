Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Lifted to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRXFree Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

Forte Biosciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $26.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

