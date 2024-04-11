Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Lifted to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.
Forte Biosciences Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $26.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.48.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
