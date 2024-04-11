Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Lifted to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

Forte Biosciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $26.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Forte Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

