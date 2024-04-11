Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTV. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Fortive stock opened at $83.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $75.68. Fortive has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fortive by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,259 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 48.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,283 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

