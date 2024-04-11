Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FTMDF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Fortune Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

