Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fortune Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FTMDF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Fortune Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
About Fortune Minerals
