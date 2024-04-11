Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.21.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

