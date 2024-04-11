Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

FC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of FC opened at $38.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $509.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

