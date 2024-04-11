Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Freeport-McMoRan has raised its dividend by an average of 128.9% per year over the last three years. Freeport-McMoRan has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.8 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.