FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Issued By William Blair

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Neogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $451,277,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $365,794,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $166,646,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $147,849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $84,319,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,528.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $375,800.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.