FY2024 EPS Estimates for New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG) Boosted by Roth Capital

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Found Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38).
New Found Gold (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02).
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
