FY2024 EPS Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $42.10 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

