FY2027 EPS Estimates for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Decreased by Leerink Partnrs

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alkermes’ FY2028 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ALKS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 525.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 122,980 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 36.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

