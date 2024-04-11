FY2028 EPS Estimates for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Increased by Analyst

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for 2seventy bio in a research report issued on Sunday, April 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 2seventy bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. 2seventy bio has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.84.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 216.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 21.7% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,953,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 512.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 3,772,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 30.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,135,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,848,000 after buying an additional 974,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,985,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after buying an additional 251,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth about $53,909,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 2seventy bio

In other 2seventy bio news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $1,673,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,960,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,937,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

