Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 242,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,690,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -630.87 and a beta of 0.05.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.19 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,637,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 151,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 2,548.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,998,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,849 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 1,484.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,624,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 1,522,161 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, HCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $3,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.