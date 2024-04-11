Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Increases Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.8645 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.84.
Geberit Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of GBERY opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. Geberit has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $64.23.
Geberit Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Geberit
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Blackstone’s $10 Billion Bet on Property Prices Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.