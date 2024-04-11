Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Increases Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.8645 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.84.

Geberit Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of GBERY opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. Geberit has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $64.23.

Geberit Company Profile

See Also

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

