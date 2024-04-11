Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Shares Gap Down to $22.34

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.34, but opened at $21.89. Gen Digital shares last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 515,223 shares changing hands.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 47.34% and a net margin of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Gen Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 50.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

