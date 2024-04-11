Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chubb by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,857,000 after purchasing an additional 191,317 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.84.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $248.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

