Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1,672.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. Argus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $130.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

