Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

WFC opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.37.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

