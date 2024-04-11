Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Trading Up 1.3%

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €106.20 ($115.43) and last traded at €105.20 ($114.35). Approximately 57,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €103.80 ($112.83).

Gerresheimer Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is €101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.72.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

