GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Trading Up 11% Over Last Week

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $138.57 million and $1,676.96 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.10929404 USD and is up 9.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,608.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

