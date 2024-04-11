GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 30 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.00.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $782.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $809.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $751.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

