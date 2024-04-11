GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in GMS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in GMS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $96.91 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

