GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,771 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,389,000 after purchasing an additional 132,166 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,404,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,450,000 after acquiring an additional 702,339 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

NYSE:GIB opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.40. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

