GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,809 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,926,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $621,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $149.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $157.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.53.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.55.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

