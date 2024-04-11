GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $170.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.44. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $183.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

