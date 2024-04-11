GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.31.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $125.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.