GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.78 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in General Mills by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

