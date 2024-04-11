GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.3 %

FTI Consulting stock opened at $207.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.39 and a 12 month high of $232.15.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

