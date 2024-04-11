GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.34 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam raised its position in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.78 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

