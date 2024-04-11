GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Henry Schein Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $71.86 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

