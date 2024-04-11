GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 698 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $205.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $715,848.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

