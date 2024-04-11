GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $23,250,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CHD opened at $102.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $105.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.