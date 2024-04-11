Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.
Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance
Shares of GILT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
