Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Shares of GILT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 70,735 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 33,085 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 362,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

