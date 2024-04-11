Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $448.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.25. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 63.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

