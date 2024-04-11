Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,932 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,492 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.73% of Globus Medical worth $53,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 49.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $558,339,000 after buying an additional 3,732,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,283,000 after buying an additional 33,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 36.8% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $179,759,000 after buying an additional 974,693 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 80.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,492,000 after buying an additional 1,069,419 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $53.11 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMED

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.